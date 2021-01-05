CHAMPAIGN — Dorothy Eloise Shirley, 104, of Champaign passed away, peacefully, surrounded by family, at home on Wednesday (Dec. 30, 2020).
Dorothy was born Oct. 27, 1916, to Lela Agnes and Earl Joseph Hubbart, in Monticello. She married Howard Shirley on July 11, 1934, in Veedersburg, Ind. He preceded her in death July 2, 1997. They were married 62 years.
Survivors include her daughter, Shirley Adams of Bondville; grandchildren, Cheri Garrett of Champaign, Brian (Terri) Hallowell of Broadlands, Lori Hallowell of Bondville, Kim Russell of St. Petersburg, Fla., Teresa (Jack) Mischke of Lake City, Fla., and Craig (Coleen) Shirley of Knoxville, Tenn.; 18 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; two nieces; three nephews; special friends, Rose Well of Bondville and Alvin Moran of St. Petersburg; and her dog, Kloe, who she adored.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard; son, Howard Terry Shirley; sister, Velva Bennack; and brothers, Loyde and Lawrence Hubbart.
Dorothy was an employee of Sears Roebuck in Champaign and retired after 32 years of service.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Champaign.
She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her caring soul and giving heart will be missed by all who knew her. Time spent with family and friends was Dorothy’s favorite blessing.
A private family viewing will be held.
Graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. The Rev. Julia Melgreen will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, Champaign.
