GIBSON CITY — Dorothy Erickson-Smith, 93, of Gibson City, formerly of Morris and Coal City, passed away Thursday (March 4, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Born Jan. 4, 1928, in Coal City, Dorothy was a daughter of James and Rose (Sistek) Lamie. She married Eugene Erickson, who preceded her in death. She later married Robert Smith, who also preceded her.
Survivors include her four daughters, Rita (Rick) Meyer of Gibson City, Jackie (Frank) Dohman of Canton, Mo., Wendy (Larry) Boundy of Melvin and Beth Lemons (Michael deceased) of Mount Vernon; stepchildren; 17 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren (one on the way).
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; son, Greg Erickson; two granddaughters, Chondra Dohman and Shelly Rae Meyer; grandson, David Zeller; sister, Sylvia Reeves; and special little friend, Meeka.
Per Dorothy’s wishes, private graveside services will be held at Lisbon Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the family or to charities of their choice.
Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd. in Morris; (815) 942-2500.