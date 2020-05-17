GIBSON CITY — Dorothy L. Sosamon, 92, of Gibson City peacefully passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at 8:10 a.m. with her loving daughter and granddaughter at her side.
A private family funeral was held at First Baptist Church, Gibson City, with Pastor Dennis Norton officiating. Burial was in Riverside Cemetery, Saybrook.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City.
Dorothy was born July 18, 1927, in Osman, a daughter of Roy and Fern Wallen Kuhns. She married Mervin Sosamon on Nov. 12, 1945, in Bellflower. He passed away April 13, 1979. They were married 33 years. She is survived by a daughter, Sue Ann Harsha of Gibson City; a son, Larry Sosamon of Saybrook; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a brother, a sister and a grandson.
Dorothy was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church, and whenever needed, she was always ready to lend a helping hand. She touched many lives with her kindness and will be missed by many.
Online condolences and memories can be shared at rosenbaumfh.com.