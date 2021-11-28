RANTOUL — Dorothy M. Spence, 75, of Rantoul went to be with the Lord on the evening of Tuesday, Nove. 23, 2021, at OSF Heart of Mary Hospital, Urbana.
She was born Aug. 7, 1946, in Champaign, a daughter of Lee and Emelie Mae (Schultz) Moody. She married Larry Spence on Dec. 23, 1965, in Champaign. He survives.
Also surviving are three children, Geanine Spence of Rantoul, James (Linda) Spence of Philo and Timothy Spence of Sadorus; a brother, David (Suzanne) Moody of Tuscola; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister; and a son, Jason.
Dorothy was a 1964 graduate of Unity High School. She worked over 30 years at the Illinois State Geological Survey. She was an avid birdwatcher and a loving grandmother.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. The Rev. Michael Stoerger will officiate. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lux Memorial Chapel.
Memorials may be made to Lux Memorial Chapel.