PENFIELD — Dorothy May Fruhling, 86, was called home by her heavenly father Sunday (Oct. 30, 2022).
A celebration of Dorothy’s life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. Burial will follow in Beckman Cemetery. Visitation will also be held in Dier’s Hall, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, and at 10 a.m. Thursday prior to the ceremony.
Dorothy was born May 14, 1936, in Champaign, the daughter of Ralph and Ella (Ackerman) Uken. She married John J. Fruhling on Sept. 19, 1954, who preceded her in death in 2014. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her five children, Debbie (Mitchell) Frerichs of Royal, Rhonda Fruhling of Iowa City, Iowa, Sharon (Garron) Lukas of Landrum, S.C., Perry (Marlys) Fruhling of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Lisa (David) Crowder of Asheville, N.C.
Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, Troy (Kelli), Brandon, Bryce, Garron II (Brittany), Amy (John), Chantal (Antonio), Ashley, Caleb (Emma), Amanda and Ella; and nine great-grandchildren, Hayden, Carson, Colton, Sophie, Garron III, Adan, Nicole, Alejandra and Olen.
She is also survived by her three brothers, Raymond (Elaine), Norman (Darlene) and Darrell (Donna) Uken.
Dorothy was known for her creativity through music (as the children’s choir director at church and the Fruhling Sisters’ mother), as a cake decorator and various other projects. She was also a big support in running the family farm.
From our human perspective, her serving in these capacities were cut short 36 years ago due to an onset of an inoperable benign brain tumor or AVM. Little did we know that God would use her medical issue for her light to shine brighter modeling what true faith and contentment look like. She took on a new role of being an encourager to friends and family and her faith in Jesus was an inspiration to others.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Joni & Friends (Joni Erickson Tada’s ministry of Sharing Hope through Hardship – based on Luke 14:21,23 “Go out quickly … and bring in the poor, the crippled, the blind and the lame … so that my house will be full.”) or Immanuel Lutheran Church.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Country Health Care & Rehab who cared for her over the past five years. May God bless you.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatville.