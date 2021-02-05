GIFFORD — Dorothy Yeazel of Gifford passed away at home.
She was born to Josephine and Louis Mendel. She was married to Glenn Yeazel Jr., who preceded her in death.
She is survived by two sisters, Ellie (Terry) Ellis and Dolly Weston; four children; a daughter and son-in-law in California, Barb Vogelsang, Don Yeazel, John Yeazel; four grandchildren, Ericka (Brian) Williams, Tyler (Stephanie) Vogelsang, Alex Yeazel and Amanda Yeazel; and three great-grandchildren, Hannah Williams, Hattie Vogelsang and Callen Vogelsang.