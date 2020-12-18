URBANA — Dorothy Jean Young, 79, entered into this earthly realm June 6, 1941, in Champaign; and transitioned to the heavenly realm Dec. 12, 2020. She was preceded in transitioning to eternity by both her parents, Adeline Carter and Miles Carter Sr.; her siblings, Raymond Watson, Arthur Watson, John Earl Watson, Viola Watson, Katy Mae Watson, George Carter, Josephine Bernard and Willie Anna Jake Miller; her daughters, Carla Young and Loretta Young. She bore seven children, Johnny Young Jr., Loretta Young (deceased), Steven Young, Keith Young, Calvin Young, Carla Young (deceased) and Tinisha Young; and several stepchildren. From her children was birthed two more generations; her grandchildren (12) and her great-grandchildren (20) which has enlarged the family legacy.
Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Kingdom Connection Outreach Center,
2003 S. Philo Rd., Urbana, IL 61801. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with service to follow at noon. Masks will be required. Professional service entrusted to Walker Funeral Service & Chapel, 704 N. Fourth St., Champaign.