CISSNA PARK — Dorothy E. Young, 87, of Cissna Park passed away on Friday (Feb. 28, 2020) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton.
Dorothy was born Feb. 17, 1933, in Effingham County, the daughter of Rudy H. and Minnie (Priess) Berg. She married Marvin W. Young on Dec. 20, 1950, in Buckley, and he preceded her in death on May 7, 2018.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Edward Berg; two sisters, Betty Janssen and Janet Enlow; one daughter, Connie Whaley; one grandchild, Michelle Kuester; and two daughters-in-law, Donna Young and Connie Young.
She is survived by two sons, Wayne Young of Watseka and Donald “Red” Young of Cissna Park; one daughter, Beverly (Steven) Kuester of Cissna Park; one sister, Esther Ruff of Waynesville; 10 grandchildren, Cindy Mitchell, Jeffrey Young, David Young, Travis Young, Tammi Noonan, Jason Kuester, Vanessa Levan, Neal Kuester, Wayne Lee Stafford and Dorothy Scarbrough; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cissna Park. She enjoyed quilting and crocheting.
Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the 2 p.m. funeral service on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cissna Park. The Rev. Tim Hahn will officiate. Burial will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Cissna Park.
Memorials may be made to Cissna Park Fire Department, Trinity Lutheran Church in Cissna Park or family’s wishes.
Arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.
Please share a memory of Dorothy at www.knappfuneralhomes.com.