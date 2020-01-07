Dorris Ellen Partlow Jan 7, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MANSFIELD — Dorris Ellen Partlow, 89, of Mansfield died at 2 p.m. Monday (Jan. 6, 2020) at Bement Health Care Center. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, 202 E. Oliver St., Mansfield. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers