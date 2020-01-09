MANSFIELD — Dorris Ellen Partlow, 89, of Mansfield passed away at 2 p.m. Monday (Jan. 6, 2020) at Bement Health Care Center.
She was born March 26, 1930, in Broadlands, to Dale Charles Neibarger and Clara Mae Elliott Neibarger, one of six children. She was raised a farmer's daughter on a small farm south of Martinsville, near the little country store Moonshine. She married Howard Lee Partlow from Casey on July 23, 1950.
She was preceeded in death by her parents; two brothers; a sister; her husband; one son, Denver Partlow; and one great-grandchild.
She is survived by one brother, Leonard Neibarger of Deland; one sister, Lena Neibarger of Gerald, Mo.; two sons, Ernest Lee “Rex” Partlow (Cindy) of York, S.C., and Howard Lee Partlow Jr (Tracy) of Mansfield; a daughter, Brenda Sue Voss (Mark) of Urbana; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Dorris and Howard moved to Mansfield in 1954. She was a devoted housewife and mother. She loved taking care of the kids and watching them as they grew up. She cleaned the Peoples State Bank and the Mansfield Community Center for years.
She loved working in the yard, taking care of all her flowers and cooking big family dinners. She loved her family dearly and couldn’t wait to have the kids, grandkids and great-grandkids come to visit. She loved playing bingo and looked forward to her shopping trips and going out to eat with granddaughter April Manning and would get upset if April went without her.
Donations can be made to the Amber Glenn Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, 1704 Amber Lane, Urbana, IL 61802, or the Mansfield American Legion.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, 202 E. Oliver St., Mansfield. Services will be Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Wayne Clevenger officiating. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery.