ALLERTON — Doug Maxwell, 61, of Allerton passed away at 5:09 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 21, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. Burial will be in Stearns Cemetery, Fithian. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Doug was born March 18, 1958, at Champaign, the son of Donald and Jean (Fry) Maxwell. He married Wendy Partenheimer on April 4, 2014. She survives.
He is also survived by his children, Samantha (Michael) Harper of Royal, Brandton (Brianne) Baxter of Pulaski, Tenn., Elissa (Paul) DeVore of Urbana and Evan Wilson of Allerton; four grandchildren, Maxwell Stanley Harper and Summer, Dessa and Bracelynn DeVore; sister, Sue Lawyer of Texas; and two brothers, Don (Linda) Maxwell of White Heath and Dick (Bonnie) Maxwell of Royal.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Jesse Maxwell.
Doug worked for Central Illinois Mutual Insurance Co. for 20 years as a claims adjuster.
He was an avid sports fan, having been an umpire and referee since age 14.
Doug enjoyed traveling, spending time with friends and family and attending sporting events. He liked to play cards.
He never met a stranger and will be missed by all.