RANTOUL — Dr. H. D. “Doug” Wright, 88, a Rantoul dentist of 58 years, passed away at 1:03 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 14, 2019) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at American Lutheran Church, 500 Church Drive, Rantoul, with the Rev. Matt Bahnfleth officiating. Burial will follow in Eden Park Cemetery, Rantoul. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton.
Doug was born Dec. 14, 1930, in Grandview, Ark., the son of Homer D. and Amanda Miller Wright Sr. He married Phyllis Krietenstin on Aug. 12, 1956, in Mount Vernon, Ind. She survives.
Along with his wife, Phyllis, he is survived by a son, Mark (Jill) Wright of Naperville; granddaughter, Melissa (Dillon) Thomas of Chicago; and two grandsons, Nicholas Wright of Chicago and Christopher Wright of Naperville.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gary Miller Wright, in 1945.
Doug graduated from high school in Eureka Springs, Ark., and from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. He then went on to dental school and graduated from Washington University, St. Louis. Upon graduation from dental school, he and his wife moved to Rantoul in 1957, opened an office and continued to work for 58 years.
He was a member of American Lutheran Church, Rantoul, and a former president of the church board, an elder and a deacon. He also served on the Eden Park Cemetery board. He was a member of the Rantoul Exchange Club, Rantoul Chamber of Commerce, Parkland Band and served on the Champaign County Board of Health. Doug was also a member of the American Dental Association, Chicago Dental Society, Illinois State Dental Society, Illini District of the Illinois State Dental Society and the Clopper Foundation.
Doug was a ham radio operator and enjoyed golf and music, especially playing his clarinet. He loved boating and water skiing. He never met a stranger and was always ready for a good conversation.
Memorials may be made to American Lutheran Church, Rantoul.