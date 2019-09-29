CHAMPAIGN — Douglas Allen Baker, 64, of Champaign departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at his residence.
Douglas was born on Dec. 11, 1954, in Champaign, the son of William B. Baker and Shirley D. O’Neal.
Douglas was educated in the Champaign public school system. He was a well-known carpenter throughout the city. He was a former member of New Attitude Motorcycle Club.
Douglas loved all types of dogs. He was a breeder of boxers and pit bulls. He loved elephants and would often remind you that their trunks had to be up for good luck. He also loved to fish, play the harmonica, listen to the blues and enjoyed camping.
On Sept. 13, 1991, he united in Holy Matrimony to Cassandra Leshoure. He was very family oriented and was an awesome dad who loved his children beyond measure.
Douglas leaves to cherish his loving memories: his wife, Cassandra Leshoure-Baker of Champaign; children, Katrina (Jorge) Baker-Martinez of Crest Hill, Dalana Baker of Baltimore, Md., Brandon Cole Baker and Reed Baker both of Champaign; special son, Stephen Palmer of Champaign; brothers, William E. (Hans W Riede) Baker and Barton (Jenny) Baker both of Champaign; childhood friend, Jack Briggs; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one niece and one nephew; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sons, Cartice Wilson and Ravonte Leshoure-Baker.
Services Celebrating His Life will be held noon Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Kingdom Connection Outreach Center (2003 S. Philo Road, Urbana) with Apostle Davita Bernard officiating. Visitation will be one hour before service. Professional services entrusted to Walker Funeral Service.