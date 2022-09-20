URBANA — Doug Abderhalden, 58, of Kaysville, Utah, formerly of Urbana, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah, of endocarditis and kidney failure.
He was born at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul to Richard and Louise (Kickery) Abderhalden. He graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He married Angela Doellman and they had two children.
Doug worked as a natural resources media manager at Hill Air Force Base in Utah.
Doug is survived by his wife, Angela (Doellman) Abderhalden; a son, Richard R. Abderhalden; a daughter, Katherine Abderhalden; his mother, Lousie Abderhalden; a sister, Deb Mankin; and a brother, Richard O. Abderhalden Jr.
Doug was preceded in death by his father, Richard.
There will be no funeral service. His ashes will be spread as per his wishes.
If you would like to honor his memory, donations are welcome at the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation at rmef.org/donate/donation-packages or the American Heart Association at heart.org.