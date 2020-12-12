URBANA — Early Monday morning (Dec. 7, 2020), Douglas Dean Hudson, husband and father of two, quietly passed away at the age of 69.
Dean was born on May 29,1951, to two wonderful parents, Vernon Dee and Mary Jane (Deain) Hudson, in Flora.
Dean grew up in Urbana, where he met Pam, and they married on Jan. 12, 1969, and remained together for nearly 52 years. Dean spent most of his life working with his family at Jenkins and Key Moving and Storage; he drove a semi for 41 years. They raised two children, Steve and Jennifer.
Dean was a generous man and a great friend. He was especially loving to animals and children. He was one of the best at anything he did, notably as an athlete. He was quiet and kind, smart and reserved, and a poetic writer. He was light on his feet, forgiving and without judgment. His door always remained open.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Mary Jane; twin sister, Dorris Jean; and beloved dog, Lucy.
He is survived by his wife, Pam; son, Steve, and his three children, James, Tyson and Alyssa; and daughter, Jennifer, and her wife, Sarah, and their expected daughter. He will live forever in their hearts.
At this time, there will be no service to protect the safety of people. His immediate family will gather to celebrate his life. If anyone would like to send flowers or condolences, please send to 2410 E. Main St., No. 11, Urbana, IL 61802. Online condolences at rortvedtfuneralservices.com.