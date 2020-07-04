CHAMPAIGN — Douglas Arno Ewald died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
He was born in Ann Arbor, Mich., on April 18, 1945. His father, Arno Wilfred Ewald, was a faculty member at Northwestern University.
When Doug was 6 years old, the family moved from Evanston to Wilmette. He graduated from New Trier High School in 1963 and then attended Yale University, where he received his bachelor of science in 1967 with an emphasis on biophysics. He began graduate study at the University of California, Berkeley, where he received a Ph.D. in neuroscience in 1974.
As a researcher and teacher, he lived and worked in Oregon, Chicago, Los Angeles, Colorado and Boston. His doctoral and postdoctoral research involved groundbreaking experiments in neuroscience, developing and using techniques which allow measurements of activity at the level of individual neurons. He published his research in journals such as Science and the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Doug greatly enjoyed his community and educational experiences at Yale and UC Berkeley. While living in Berkeley, he was a principal tester of recipes that his then-wife, Ellen, was developing for the books "Diet for a Small Planet" and "Recipes for a Small Planet."
The birth of his son, Logan, in 1990 caused Doug to refocus his life. He and Claire Rowe were dedicated parents, first in Fort Collins, Colo., and then in Naperville. In 2013, Doug moved to Champaign-Urbana to live near Logan, who was earning his master’s degree in mechanical engineering at the University of Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arno, and mother, Sara Jeanne.
He is survived by his son, Logan (Ouli); brothers, Norman (Susan), Paul (Holly) and Steven (Karen); three nieces; four nephews; two grandnieces; and a grandnephew.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
