TULSA, Okla. — Douglas Roger Haughey, 63, of Tulsa, Okla., died Saturday, May 2, 2020, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
He attended Champaign public schools, including Centennial High, where he was a member of the football and basketball teams. He was active in the youth groups at First Presbyterian Church of Champaign.
He graduated from Illinois State University at Normal and received his law dgree from Tulsa University. After graduation, he joined the firm of Doyle, Harris, Davis & Haughey, where he practiced until his death.
Doug is survived by his three children, Elizabeth Hartley (James), Benjamin (Leslie) and Abbey, and by two grandsons, Kaiden and Kamden, all of whom reside in Tulsa. He is also survived by his parents, Roger and Fran Haughey of Tulsa; his brother, Bruce (Elaina) of Redwood City, Calif.; and his brother, Jeff (Helen Marie) of Tulsa.
Memorials for Doug should go to First Presbyterian Church of Champaign.