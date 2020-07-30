CHAMPAIGN — Douglas Irving West, 75, of Champaign passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. He was born March 26, 1945, to Vincent and Donna West.
Doug was a University of Illinois graduate. He loved to learn, to travel, to talk and to help people sort out their problems. Those fortunate enough to have known him will miss his great friendship.
He loved his family and loved home-cooked food. He was passionate about education and was an advocate for the local school system.
Doug was married twice, to Sandra and to Joyce. He leaves behind two children, Andy and Celina; seven grandchildren; Jasmine, Devin, Maddox, Emma, Tomás, Lola and Lincoln; and a sister, Laura.
A nice memorial gesture would be to buy someone a doughnut. Perhaps buy it from Carmella's Creme, his favorite doughnut shop.
Arrangements are handled by Heath and Vaughn Funeral Home, 201 N. Elm St., Champaign.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeathandVaughn.com.