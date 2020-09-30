CHAMPAIGN — Douglas William Kemna, 68, of Champaign passed away at home Monday morning (Sept. 28, 2020).
Doug was born Aug. 15, 1952, in Danville, the son of Bill and Norma Kemna. He was raised in Westville, along with his brother, Dan, and sister, Dalena. Doug attended St Mary’s Catholic Elementary School and Schlarman High School before graduating from the University of Illinois in 1974.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Nancy (Davis); three sons, Donovan (Carissa) Kemna, James Kemna and Nolan (Bani) Kemna; and two grandchildren, Theodore and Penelope Kemna.
Doug was a generous and dedicated son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, friend and neighbor. He loved all things Illini, enjoyed gardening and doing home improvements, and also appreciated the sense of community with his neighbors. He will be missed. Those he leaves behind will always cherish the memories.
There will be a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 403 W. Clark St., where masks and social distancing will be required. The visitation will be private. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery, Champaign.
Please make a donations in Doug's name to the Developmental Services Center, 1304 W. Bradley Ave., Champaign, IL 61821. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.