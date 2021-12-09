Douglas Nord II Dec 9, 2021 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DANVILLE — Douglas Nord II, 29, of Danville died at 8:30 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 5, 2021) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Blurton Funeral Home, 400 N. Vermilion St., Potomac. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos