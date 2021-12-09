Listen to this article

DANVILLE — Douglas Nord II, 29, of Danville died at 8:30 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 5, 2021) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.

Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Blurton Funeral Home, 400 N. Vermilion St., Potomac.

