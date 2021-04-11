URBANA — Douglas C. Paden passed away on Easter evening, April 4, 2021, at the age of 70, at the Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells, Paxton.
Doug was born on Oct. 15, 1950, in Peoria. He married Maureen ("Lee") White on June 5, 1994. They remained happily married until his death.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Elaine Paden, and survived by his wife, Lee; brother, Roger; sister, Shelley; stepson, Kenneth White; and two stepgrandchildren.
Doug was an auto, bus and truck mechanic for over 40 years. He enjoyed tinkering with engines, rebuilding cars, fishing and the great outdoors.
Doug suffered from FTD dementia for many years.
Funeral services will be private.
The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, with his cremation.