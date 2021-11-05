URBANA — Douglas A. Reynolds, 57, of Urbana passed away at 8:53 p.m. Monday (Nov. 1, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Doug was born Aug. 2, 1964, in Monticello, the son of Donald G. and Doris Jean (Nibling) Reynolds.
He is survived by his sons, Troy Blacker and Michael Reynolds; mother, Doris Jean Reynolds of Monticello; and sisters, Debbie Dunn of Tolono and Cindy Dunn of Urbana.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Doug worked as a supervisor at Central Illinois Produce. He was an honorary member of VFW Post 630 in Urbana, and he was an avid bowler and racecar fan.
A benefit for Doug will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Mackey-Wright Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.