CHAMPAIGN — Douglas B. Sanford died Thursday (July 1, 2021) at home.
Doug was born April 20, 1939, in Urbana, to Charles and Mildred Basye Sanford. He married Janet Mattox on March 31, 1961, in Urbana.
Doug started his working life with a paper route for the Courier at age 12 and continued working until December 2019 as owner of the Book Nook, The Comic Shop (for 35 years), the UI and lastly at the City of Urbana Parking Garage.
Per Doug’s wishes, there will be no services or visitation. The family will gather at a later time to celebrate his life.
Doug is survived by his wife; son, Scott Douglas Sanford (Liz); daughter, Joni Lynn Hester (Scott); two grandsons, Jacob Douglas Sanford and Clay Douglas Taylor Sanford (Breanna); a granddaughter, Savannah Donovan (Mike); and five great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James.
