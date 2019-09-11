MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Douglas Strode, 85, went to be with his Lord and savior Saturday (Sept. 7, 2019) after a courageous battle from complications due to diabetes and congestive heart failure.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 2200 S. Philo Road, Urbana, with visitation one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Burial will be in Kopmann Cemetery, rural Royal.
Douglas was born March 14, 1934, a son of Charles F. and Nellie Ann (Jackson) Strode. He married Grace Stein on Jan. 22, 1955, and she survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Douglas Frances Strode of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Desi Edward (Dianne) Strode of Urbana; two daughters, Diane Young (Henry) Carter of Mount Juliet, Tenn., and Denise Michelle (Steve) Hartsell of Murfreesboro; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Delas (Lillian) Strode of Neptune Beach, Fla.; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ted and Mary Sandwell of Urbana; and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
Douglas was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Danny Strode; a sister, Ines Strode; a son, Dennis Strode; a grandson, Byron Young; a great-granddaughter, Ava Harmon; and his dear friend of many years, Ron Sommer.
Douglas graduated from Sidney High School and was a general contractor for 57 years. He was a member of Epiphany Anglican Church and enjoyed being with his family, NASCAR, listening to country music and using his hands and creative ideas to build things. Douglas had a great love for Civil War history and flying small planes.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.