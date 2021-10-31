URBANA — Douglas A. "Windy" Windschitl, 74, of Urbana passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Doug was born Dec. 5, 1946, in Sleepy Eye, Minn., to parents Larry and Silvia (Hacker) Windschitl. He attended high school in Winthrop, Minn. On Jan. 4, 1969, he married his wife, LeaAnn (Schroeder), in Lafayette, Minn.
Doug and his wife started their career in Milroy, Minn., where they owned and operated Windy’s Cave, a popular restaurant and pool hall. He also served on the Milroy Fire Department as fire chief. He most recently worked for over 25 years at J&R Schugel Trucking Co., driving his semitrailer.
Doug was a hardworking man who provided for his family and those all around him. He loved his family and enjoyed hobbies like fishing, camping and socializing with anyone willing to listen. Doug also enjoyed being an active member at the VFW Auxiliary in Urbana. He will be remembered and missed by his friends and loved ones.
Survivors include his wife, LeaAnn Windschitl of Urbana; two sons, Chad (Tami) Windschitl of Lakeville, Minn., and Shawn Windschitl of Urbana; a daughter-in-law, Jennifer of Diana, Texas; four brothers, Randy (Donna) Windschitl, Greg (Wanda) Windschitl, Mark (Donna) Windschitl and Scott (Lisa) Windschitl; two sisters, Pam (Mike) Woods and Cheryl (Ken) Otto; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Dustin.
Cremation rights have been accorded. There will be a celebration of life at a later date at the VFW in Urbana.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana and/or the Urbana VFW.
Condolences may be offered at rennerwikoffchapel.com.