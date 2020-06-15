RANTOUL — Doyle L. Beesley, 83, a lifelong resident of Rantoul, died Monday (June 15, 2020) at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
He was born Aug. 6, 1936, in Mulberry Grove, Ill., a son of Forrest and Velma (Merriman) Beesley. He married Joanne Perri on June 28, 1959, at the Southern Baptist Church, Rantoul. She survives.
Also surviving are two children, Sheryl Leonard of Mahomet and Tim (Sheryl) Beesley of St. Joseph; a brother, Roger Beesley of South Carolina; a sister, Doyne Viger of Arizona; and four grandchildren, Jared (Courtni) Leonard of Georgia, Brindi Leonard of Mahomet, Rebecca (Jesse Gifford) Beesley of Wisconsin and Jacob Beesley of St. Joseph.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Russell O.; and a sister-in-law, Kathryn Beesley.
Doyle was a 1953 graduate of Rantoul Township High School. He then joined the U.S. Navy from 1954-1957 as a radioman second class, theater of service Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. He was owner and president of B & D Body Shop in Rantoul for 43 years.
He served on the Rantoul Plan Commission from 1998-2012. He enjoyed fishing and watching NASCAR and boxing.
Doyle was loved by family and will be missed by many, many friends.
His ashes will be interred at Grandview Cemetery, Champaign, in a private ceremony.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.