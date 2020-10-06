URBANA — Doyle Wayne Skinner, 82, of Urbana passed away at 10:11 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 3, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), we will be only letting in small groups at a time for Doyle’s visitation and will require a mask be worn. Thank you for your understanding and patience.
Doyle was born in Caraway, Ark., on July 14, 1938, to parents H. Grover and Hallie (Divine) Skinner. They preceded him in death.
Also preceding him in death were a son, a grandson, three brothers, two sisters and a daughter-in-law.
On Aug. 13, 1958, Doyle married Phyllis Darlene Blacker in Champaign; she survives. Also surviving are their children, Irvin Wayne (Jill) Skinner of Tolono, Michael Allen (Karma) of Urbana, Timothy Doyle (Judy) Skinner of Champaign and Philip Wade (Misty) Skinner of Urbana. Two sisters, one brother, 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren also survive him.
Doyle was a graduate of Urbana High School and worked as a carpenter for Local 44 for 35 years. He also worked as a firefighter for the Urbana Fire Department, retiring as a lieutenant after 27 years.
He was a member of Unity Baptist Church, Champaign.
Memorial contributions may be made in Doyle’s honor to Unity Baptist Church or the Urbana Fire Department. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.