SIDNEY — Doyle Woodard, 82, of Dunnellon, Fla., formerly of Sidney, passed away at 6:58 p.m. Monday (Dec. 7, 2020) at Lincolnshire Place, Sycamore.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Broadlands. Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, is assisting with arrangements.
Mr. Woodard was born Dec. 19, 1937, in Sidney, a son to William J. and Ada Fabert Woodard. He married Carol Miller on Oct. 7, 1961. She preceded him in death on July 6, 2009. He then married Carol Bradley on Dec. 3, 2011. She survives in Huntley.
Also surviving are two children, Kevin (Jeana) Woodard and Lori (Bruce) Mintle, both of Wildwood, Mo.; and four grandchildren, Kyle (Roselie) Woodard, Kristen Woodard and Emily and Adam Mintle.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Donald Woodard; and a sister, Dorris Dunn.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1956-1959. He was a retired grain farmer who also enjoyed traveling the United States, gardening, hiking, woodworking, beekeeping and lapidary.
He attended church at Ocala West United Methodist Church in Ocala, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org. Condolences may also be made at freesefh.com.