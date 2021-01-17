RANTOUL — Dr. Douglas Lind Rokke, 71, of Rantoul passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born April 22, 1949, in Libertyville, a son of Reynold L. and Ruth P. (Schwerman) Rokke. He married Carol Seeber in 1972. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Matthew (Melynda) Rokke of Rantoul and Mark (Jennifer) Rokke of Oceanside, Calif.; and three grandchildren, Andrew, Lawrence and Cade Rokke.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and a sister.
Dr. Rokke earned his doctorate from the University of Illinois in technology education. He taught environmental science at the college level. He served in the U.S. Air Force and the Army Reserves. He was involved in Viet Nam and Desert Storm.
He was a member of St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, where he often served as lector.
He spoke on a national radio show, "The Warrior Connection," where he interacted with numerous veterans. He recently received the “Life Time Achievement” from the Wall Street Journal Who’s Who
The family will have a private Mass at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. The public is invited to a graveside service 11:40 a.m. Tuesday at St. Elizabeth’s Cemetery, Thomasboro.
Memorials may be made to St. Thomas More High School.