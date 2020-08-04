CHAMPAIGN — Dr. Gwain Zarbuck passed away Monday (Aug. 3, 2020) at home in Champaign.
He was 94 years old and lived a full life. A chiropractor for 52 years; married to his wife, June, for 66 years; father to five kids, grandfather to 11 and great-grandfather to three.
Gwain was born to Gus and Bertha Zarbuck on June 28, 1926, and grew up in Bloomington-Normal. He went to Trinity Lutheran School, Bloomington High School and graduated from the Illinois School for the Blind in Jacksonville. He lost his vision during his sophomore year of high school, and after the failure of multiple medical procedures, he began to learn Braille. While on break from Jacksonville, Gwain received a Palmer upper cervical adjustment,and his sight was restored, making him the only person he knows of that upon receiving his blind-school diploma, was able to drive home.
This dramatic change in his life caused him to become a chiropractor; after one year of school at the University of Illinois, he attended the Palmer College of Chiropractic, graduating in 1948. That same year, Gwain opened a chiropractic office in Urbana, which remains a family-run clinic to this date.
Gwain married June Mosey in 1954, and she survives. He is also survived by his sons, Dr. Gwain II (Cindy) of Urbana, Morgan (Ann) of Fort Myers, Fla., and Drew (Amy) Carol of Stream; daughters, Denise (Tim) Anderson of Austin, Texas, and Kim (Ken) Bowman of Cedarburg, Wis.; along with grandchildren, Austin Gwain (Hannah) Zarbuck, Jim Kelly (Garret Atherton), John (Tonya) Kelly, Danae (Chad) Shelley, Paige Zarbuck, Connor Zarbuck, Lauren (Will) Wood, Alexandra Anderson (James Mason), Mitch Anderson, Ellie Bowman and Maddie Bowman; and great-grandchildren, Colton Kelly, Brooklyn Wood and Alec Gwain Zarbuck.
Dr. Zarbuck loved music, especially Dixieland and big band. He played piano daily up to the last few days of his life. Gwain was also proficient with the trombone, playing in the precursor to the Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra. Dad had an infectious sense of humor and always seemed to have a joke to tell.
Gwain was a longtime member of the Illinois Prairie State Chiropractic Association, International Chiropractors Association, Palmer College of Chiropractic Alumni Association, Urbana Country Club, Moose and Elks. He had a lifetime love of automobiles stemming from his Dad running Hudson Garage in Bloomington, enjoyed watching sports — especially his family — and the Illini, passionately played golf, and was a devoted follower of Martin Luther's theology.
His dedication and proficiency as a chiropractor, combined with those linked to him as chiropractors, has made this part of the world a healthier place; his love and dedication to family has made all of us better people. He will be missed.
Morgan Funeral Home, Savoy, is handling the arrangements. A private family burial will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens, officiated by Pastor Mike Mack.
Memorials can go to the Palmer College of Chiropractic Alumni Association, 802 SW Third Street, Aledo, IL 61231. Online condolences at morganmemorialhome.com.