CHAMPAIGN — Dr. Keith Haug, 63, of Champaign passed away peacefully at home on Saturday (Jan. 2, 2021).
Keith was born on June 15, 1957, to Carol and Frederick Haug, in Des Plaines. After graduating from Loyola University, he went on to complete his law degree at Loyola Law School, and after practicing for six years started his journey in completing his medical degree at Rush University Medical School.
In 2002, Keith and his family moved to Champaign and took a position at Christie Clinic and enjoyed a rewarding career as an obstetrician/gynecologist. “What a wonderful life I have had! God smiles on me and graced me with scores of friends and family. What a great party.”
Keith was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. He was unendingly proud of his three children, Miles, Nellie and Tess.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle; children Miles, Nellie and Tess; along with his mother, Carol, and sister, Tammy.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Champaign. Msgr. Mark Meridan will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery, Champaign. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements. Come celebrate and share memories with my family.
