CHAMPAIGN — Dr. Prakash Thopiah, 69, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at his home surrounded by loved ones. The family kindly asks that you respect their privacy. A visitation where you can pay your respects and meet with the family will be held on Sunday, Jan. 30, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Dr. W, Savoy. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The ALS Association (als.org/donate — select local chapter and select Greater Chicago chapter).
Dr. Thopiah dedicated his life to helping others professionally and personally, and will be missed dearly by all who knew him.