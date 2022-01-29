Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN — Dr. Prakash Thopiah, 69, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at his home surrounded by loved ones. The family kindly asks that you respect their privacy. A visitation where you can pay your respects and meet with the family will be held on Sunday, Jan. 30, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Dr. W, Savoy. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The ALS Association (als.org/donate — select local chapter and select Greater Chicago chapter).

Dr. Thopiah dedicated his life to helping others professionally and personally, and will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

Trending Videos