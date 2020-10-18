CHAMPAIGN — Friends are invited to gather for a celebration of life in loving memory of Dr. Richard P. Bianco on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 1 to 4 p.m. CT at Urbana Country Club, 100 E. Country Club Road, Urbana. Light refreshments will be served. Come share your favorite stories as we celebrate a wonderful man who is greatly missed and fondly remembered.
