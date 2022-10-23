CHAMPAIGN — Dr. Robert Alan Atkins, M.D., passed away Thursday, Oct. 20, at Clark Lindsey Meadowbrook in Urbana. He was a physician and surgeon practicing in Champaign-Urbana for most of his career.
Robert was born Oct. 2, 1922, in Flat Rock to O.D. and Cleo (Stout) Atkins. His early years were spent in Sumner.
He entered the University of Illinois as a pre-med student. After finishing classes in Urbana, he graduated from the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago and interned at Cook County Hospital, Chicago.
Dr. Atkins was stationed at Oliver General Hospital in Augusta, Ga., and later Royston, Ga., with the U.S. Army. His residency in surgery was at Methodist Hospital, Dallas, Texas, then at Hines Veterans Administration Hospital in Hines, Ill.
He was appointed assistant chief of surgery at West Side Veterans Administration Hospital in Chicago, where he became a member of the American Board of Surgery and a fellow in the American College of Surgeons.
Dr. Atkins returned to Champaign-Urbana in 1956 and joined Christie Clinic for five years. He then established an independent practice in Champaign-Urbana with Dr. J.M. Christie. He held an appointment as chief of surgery at Cole Hospital and practiced at Burnham, OSF (Mercy), and Gibson City Hospital.
Dr. Atkins was a private pilot and an aviation examiner during his years of practice. Before that, he was a railroad surgeon.
Robert (Bob) married Dorothy Bradley Atkins in 1946. They raised three children. Dorothy died in 1995. In 1996, he married Constance McGill Atkins. He was faithful to his promises caring for each wife until their passing. His kindness at the bedside and generosity to others are enduring examples to his family.
Bob was a longtime (65 year) member of First United Methodist Church in Champaign.
He was a world traveler, having been to all seven continents. He was a UI sports enthusiast cheering for the Orange and Blue year round: football, basketball, volleyball, track and field. A longtime member of Champaign Rotary, he enjoyed giving illustrated travelogs of his many journeys.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, O.D. and Cleo (Stout) Atkins, his brother Byard Atkins, his wife, Dorothy Bradley Atkins (1995), and wife Constance McGill Atkins (2021).
Bob is survived by his three children and their spouses, Robert Alan Atkins Jr. (Marlene) of Bass Lake, Ind., Margaret Peggy Stuckey (Randy) of Dunlap, and Donald Bradley Atkins (Trudy) of Austin, Texas; seven grandchildren, Christina Atkins Matousek (Michael), Matthew Atkins (Dawn Phalen), Rachel Stuckey, Kara Stuckey, Joshua Stuckey, Michael Atkins, and Benjamin Atkins, as well as four great-grandchildren. Four stepsons, John McGill, Jeff McGill, Kevin McGill and Brian McGill and their families, survive.
Funeral services for Dr. Robert Atkins will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at the First United Methodist Church of Champaign, 210 West Church St. A luncheon at the church will follow the service. There will be a visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. Dr. Atkins' cremains will be interred at Roselawn Cemetery in a private family service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund or to the Dr. Robert Atkins Memorial Fund at the University of Illinois Foundation.