PHILO — Dr. Robert Tadeusz Grenda, 88, of Philo passed away at 10:52 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at home.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Philo, with the Rev. Keith Walder officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Philo. Military rites will be accorded. Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, is assisting with arrangements.
Dr. Grenda was born Feb. 18, 1933, in Chicago, a son of Stanley and Helen Kwiatkowski Grenda. He married Beverly Long on June 28, 1958, in Terra Haute, Ind.; she survives.
Also surviving are four children, Diana (Joseph) Roth of Jacksonville, Deborah (William) Handel of Urbana, Robert M. (Ilana) Grenda of Springfield and Patrick (Julie) Grenda of St. Joseph; 12 grandchildren, Brittany (Nick) Echave, Alec (Natalie) DiBenedetti, Jason Roth, Randy (Tiffany) Roth, Arwen Handel, Carolyn Grenda, Tyler Grenda, Bailey Grenda, Lainey Grenda, Thomas Irvin, Owen Irvin and Mackenna Irvin; and six great-grandchildren, Elio Echave, Allena Brooks, Anna Brooks, Cole DiBendetti, Abigail Roth and Austin Roth.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Walter Grenda, Casey Grenda, Stanley Grenda, Thomas Grenda, Daniel Grenda and Dorothy Rucinski.
He graduated from Bradley University in 1955. He then joined the United States Navy, serving from 1957 to 1963 and reaching the rank of lieutenant.
He received his Doctorate of Dental Surgery from Loyola University in 1961 and opened his first dental practice in Danville in 1963. He also had a practice in Jacksonville from 1980 to 2006. He then served as Dental Director at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District from 2008 to 2012.
