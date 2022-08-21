ORLAND PARK — Dr. Ruth Virginia Peters Wegforth, age 88, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 16, 2022.
She was the beloved wife of Robert Wegforth for 55 years. Loving mother of John (Heidi), Robert S. (Debra), and Gayl Jones (Ed); grandmother of Shelby and Austin Wegforth (Mallory), Jennifer Brenner (Josh), and Jessica Schmidt; great-grandmother of Reign Winker, Rosie, Billy, Joey, Brittni, and Sage Brenner; Emalee, Joshua, and Jacob Cohen; and Scotty Schmidt. Cherished daughter of the late Bryan and Margaret Peters; loving sister of the late Donald Peters (Shiela) and Joy Campbell (Dale); aunt to Carolyn Edwards, Max Peters, the late Carl Peters (Yvonne), Donna Kratz (the late Rudy), Donald Peters (Bernadina), Charles Bensyl (Ruth), and the late Tom Bensyl.
She graduated from Olivet Nazarene University, received her master’s from the University of Illinois, and earned her doctorate from Northern Illinois University.
Dr. Wegforth taught in the Kankakee School District, was a teacher and administrator in the Bremen School District in Midlothian, and was a professor at Northern Illinois University. Other responsibilities included educational and business consulting.
Later, she was vice president of Executives International Inc. in Chicago.
She co-authored professional books, did research, was a contributor to professional magazines, and held leadership roles in several professional organizations. Honors included being listed in Outstanding Students in American Colleges and Universities, Outstanding Young Women of America, Personalities of the West and Midwest, and Who’s Who of American Women.
She served in various leadership roles at First Nazarene Church, 12725 Bell Road, Lemont, IL 60439 (firstnaz.cc), where visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 4 to 8 p.m. in Cerrato Hall. The Celebration of Life Service will be Friday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m. in the Sanctuary. The family will receive visitors starting at 10 a.m. Interment will be held at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood at a later date.