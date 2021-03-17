BRONSTON, Ky. — Duane Burton passed away Feb. 12, 2021.
He was born Aug. 22, 1941, in DeLand, to Clifford and Lavonne Burton.
He has three siblings, Harold "Pete" Burton of Farmer City, Joyce Ann Havlin of Clinton and Clifford Burton of Farmer City.
His parents and brother, Pete, preceded him in death.
He married Mary Christine Burton on June 2, 1961. She survives.
He is also survived by four children, Kimberly (James) Wilcox of Bronston, Ky., Allan (Christina) Burton of Champaign, Mike (Vara) Burton of Mahomet and Mindy Burton of Farmer City; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.