ONARGA — Duane Brooke Cultra, 95, of Onarga passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at home.
He was born March 13, 1925, in Watseka, to Archie James and Grace Greenwood (Brooke) Cultra. He married Mary Jane Teller on June 2, 1944, in St. Petersburg, Fla. They were married for 76 years. She survives.
Also surviving are his children, Terence Patrick (Donna) Cultra of Paxton, Cynthia Jane (Douglas) Harford of Washington, Shane (Peg) Cultra of Onarga and Mary Melissa (James) Downey of Conway, Ark.; 16 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, sisters and one daughter, Lucinda Brooke (Alvin) Wilken.
Duane was a senior in high school when WWII broke out. He was accepted into flight school and became a B17 pilot, flying 53 missions and sorties before being wounded by antiaircraft flack fire.
After the war’s end, Duane attended the University of Illinois, where he earned a degree in electrical engineering.
Duane was president of the Onarga Nursery Company, which was started by his grandfather, Robert Cultra, in 1865, the year he returned from service in the Civil War. The nursery continues to operate under the direction of Duane’s son, Shane Cultra, and grandchildren, Sayre Cultra and Lindsey Ishmiel.
Duane’s love for flying carried over into his life. He loved to travel with his wife, Jane, in his Piper Commache and did so until his 80th birthday when he decided it was time to “hang it up.”
As he grew older, he took great pleasure in the hymns he had learned as a child and would sometimes join in. He was a strong man with a loving, compassionate side. He was adored and admired by his wife and children, and we look forward to seeing him again.
Public graveside rites were held in Onarga Cemetery on Nov. 23, Pastor Mark Crawford of Onarga Methodist Church Officiating. Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home, Onarga.
