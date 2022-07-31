LODA — Dudley Franklin Buck passed away at home in Ft. Myers, Fla., on Monday (July 25, 2022) ending his battle with cancer.
He is survived by his loving wife, Theresa (Tracy); three sons, Gary, Eric (Gina) and David (Monique); and his grandchildren, Eric (Caity), Tyler (Nicola), Jessica (Tyler), Maleigha (Logan), Kurran, Aleisse and Tanor. He was also blessed with three great-grandchildren, Avery and Theodore (Eric and Caity) and Kennedy (Maleigha and Logan). A great-grandson is due in November 2022 (Tyler and Nicola).
Dudley was born in Chicago and attended Orland Park High Scool and the University of Illinois. He worked for Uarco Business Forms for 34 years and the Water Department of Orland Park for four years. He retired to Bayles lake in Loda in 1994 and became of full-time resident of Ft. Myers in 2014.
A memorial service for Dudley will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Orland Park Historical Church at 144th Street and West Avenue in Orland Park.
Memorial gifts and donations to the Old Orland Heritage Foundation (Orland Park) or Hope Hospice of Fort Myers (Ft. Myers) are appreciated.