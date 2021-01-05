LODA — Donald W. “Dugan” Graham, 86, of Bayles Lake, Loda, passed away at 9:32 a.m. Monday (Jan. 4, 2021) at home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at Paxton Church of Christ, 400 W. Ottawa Road, Paxton, with Rev. Tom Anders officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton, with military honors by the Paxton American Legion Prairie Post 150.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is handling arrangements.
Dugan was born May 17, 1934, in Rossville, the son of J. Fred and Margaret Jacobs Graham. He married Jean Graham on July 23, 1965, at First Church of Christ, Hoopeston. She preceded him in death Dec. 7, 2013.
He is survived by his children, Debbie (Curt) Teesdale of Marysville, Wash., Bret (Wendy) Graham of Paxton, Jeff (Erin) Graham of Paxton, Mark (Lee) LeClair of Paxton and Scott Graham of Rugby, N.D.; 11 grandkids; 29 great-grandkids; a brother, Jim Graham of Paxton; and a special friend, Lois Tobin of O’Fallon, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; two brothers, Howard and Jack Graham; and a sister, Maxine Lundberg.
Dugan graduated from Rossville High School in 1952 and from the Modern Barber College, Chicago. He served in the U.S. Army 1953-1955. He was a barber for Jim’s Barber Shop, Rantoul, before going to work at Kraft Foods, Champaign, and retiring after 23 years.
He was a member of Paxton Church of Christ, the Paxton American Legion Prairie Post 150, PBL Booster Club and past president of the Paxton Mustangs Booster Club. He was also a member of the Paxton football chain gang for over 20 years and president of the “Big Sissy” club. Dugan was a lifelong Cubs fan and was thrilled with the Cubs winning the World Series. He also participated in an Honor Flight in 2019.
Dugan wintered in Pharr, Texas, for the past 20 years. He enjoyed golfing, growing tomatoes, fishing in Minnesota and pontoon rides on the lake.
Memorials may be made to Paxton Church of Christ or the PBL Booster Club. Please share your memories and condolences with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.