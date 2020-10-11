URBANA — Durango Carl Mendoza, 75, of Urbana passed away unexpectedly on Monday (Oct. 5, 2020).
Durango was born June 23, 1945, in Claremore, Okla., to Robert S. and Lucille (Smith) Mendoza. His stepfather was James Bunny. Durango was a citizen of the Muscogee Creek Nation of Oklahoma (Clan: Fuswv (Bird); Tribal town: Eufala Canadian).
He is survived by his adoring wife of 38 amazing years, Jean Paine Mendoza. He is also survived by his beloved children, Robert of Oswego, Aimee (Ben) Lafontaine of Glen Ellyn, William (Diana Ingersoll-Cope) of Bellevue, Wash., and Thomas (Flora Denton) of Urbana; and brothers and sisters, Margo Smith, Roberto Mendoza, Elizabeth Ingram and Roselyn Bunny-Frye, all of Tulsa, Okla., and Marion Frye of Del City, Okla.
He loved and doted on his six grandchildren, Lola, Kaya, Ava, Scarlett, Will and Jack, and dozens of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Gaines Bunny, and parents and stepfather.
Durango was a graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia and Columbia College in Chicago. Professionally, he was an administrator for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. Throughout his life, he was a tireless advocate for causes of social justice, the arts and the environment. He was a gifted photographer, sculptor and artist. He lived his life with creativity, kind regard for others and the world, and unconditional love for his family. He has left a lasting impression on so many throughout his life as he shared the gifts of his observations, stories, the generosity of his heart and warmth.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Muscogee Creek Nation Scholarship Foundation or to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.