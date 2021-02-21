CHAMPAIGN — Dustin Heye Mennenga was 33 years young when he passed away unexpectedly due to a pulmonary embolism on Tuesday (Feb. 16, 2021) at 4:45 p.m.
A small celebration of life was held yesterday at Living Word Family Church, St. Joseph, with Pastor Scott Millis officiating. Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatville, is handling arrangements.
Dustin was born Nov. 11, 1987, in Urbana, the son of David Heye and Rita J. Gallahue Mennenga.
He is survived by his parents; two sisters, Molly (Elias) Zavala of Chicago and Alissa (Eric) Dyer of Chicago; Nana, JoAnne Mennenga of Champaign; and numerous other relatives.
Dustin was preceded in death by his grandparents, John P. and Leota Gallahue and Heye Mennenga.
Dustin filled those 33 years with countless experiences that molded him into such an incredible guy. Dustin embodied a gentle strength. He had a sense of humor second to none, and his quick wit could fill a room with laughter in a moment. His adventurous spirit led him to New Zealand, South America and across Europe, but he also valued the quietness of a small town, so after living in Missouri and California, he had moved back to Champaign.
Dustin didn't let his job or professional career define him. After graduating from St. Joseph-Ogden High School in 2006 and completing a mechanical engineering degree at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, he went on to work at Kraft Foods. He would say he retired early and then dabbled as a bartender, personal trainer, audiology specialist, life coach and painter. He had the heart of an entrepreneur. He chose to live a bold and adventurous life.
Dustin had many cards stacked against him, but he kept going all in and winning. He simply took life in stride as it came. He learned so much about himself and grew stronger and healthier over the last year of challenges. His family has grown closer than ever because of Dustin. A son, a brother, a grandson, a friend, who will never be forgotten. To all who knew him, carpe diem.
Memorials may be made to C-U at Home (cuathome.us). Please share your memories and condolences with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.