MONTICELLO — Dwaine "Hap" Merriman, 82, of Monticello passed away peacefully at Kirby Medical Center on Tuesday (Oct. 27, 2020) due to complications from COVID-19.
Dwaine was born on April 28, 1938, in Monticello, the son of Ralph and Florence Merriman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and three sisters.
He is survived by his loving wife, Beverly, of 61 years; son, Mike (Kathy); daughter, Kristie (Matt); grandchildren, Ken and Lukas Merriman and Cole (Katie) Hunt; and great-granddaughters, Hadley and Everly, all of Monticello.
Dwaine was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Monticello. He was the owner of Gambles Hardware Store in Monticello for 12 years and a rural letter carrier in Monticello, where he retired with 35 years of service for the U.S. Postal Service.
Dwaine enjoyed camping, fishing and spending winters in Florida. He loved to spend time with family and friends and always had a smile or a laugh.
A graveside service will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 31, at Monticello Township Cemetery with Pastor Terry Strom officiating. The family requests casual clothing be worn, and facial masks are required.
Memorial donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, Monticello. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.