MONTICELLO — Dwight Castang, 90, of Monticello passed away at 6:20 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 22, 2019) at Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Dwight was born Sept. 27, 1928, in Monticello, the son of Frank and Della (Tarter) Castang. He married Dorothy Golden on Sept. 25, 1954, in Gibson City. She passed away on Jan. 27, 2010.
Dwight is survived by his son, Dennis Castang (Debe) of Dallas, Ore.; daughter, Debbie Castang (Bud Apke) of Monticello; grandchildren, Ethan, Alex and Jesse Castang, Ryan and Kayla Woodham; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two brothers and two sisters.
Dwight was owner/operator of Monticello Radiator and a member of the Mansfield Nazarene Church.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Seniors' Meals on Wheels or the Monticello Food Pantry.
Condolences may be offered online at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.