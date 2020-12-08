CHAMPAIGN — This wonderful, caring and quiet man passed on to the luscious fairways in heaven on Thursday (Dec. 3, 2020) at Barnes Jewish Hospital, due to complications from a kidney transplant.
A “townie” as we call a lifetime resident of Champaign-Urbana was born on April 15, 1945, to Richard and Wilma “Honey” Fackler, and so began his journey of 75 years. People who knew him knew he loved sports, and it began at a young age with golf and speed skating for the UCT local club, competing on the national level. He played slow-pitch softball on the Tumble Inn league for many years, bowled on the Elks league and was a member of the ABC Association for bowlers, traveling to different locations in the U.S. to compete in various tournaments. He was a racquetball enthusiast, snow skiing, hunting and, of course, a love for golf that never wavered, enjoying six holes-in-one during his years of the game. As a member of the AMBUCS, a membership organization dedicated to helping people with disabilities, he logged many service hours building ramps and raising money for the AMBUCS parks in the area.
Fackler and Son was the family business of building and remodeling homes, which lasted over four decades, with most of the homes in Southwood being built by his dad and him as the subdivision developed. He retired from the Ramada and Chancellor Hotels as head engineer after 15 years.
He married Donna Hutchcraft on Dec. 1, 1979; she survives along with his son, Sean (Jenny) Fackler; daughter, Shannon Fackler (John Atwood); and twin granddaughters, Lauren and Emily Fackler. He loved spending time with his cherished family.
Survivors also include two brothers-in-law, Jerry (Glenda) Hutchcraft and Jim (Maryann) Hutchcraft; and a cousin, who was like a sister to him, Janet (Doug) Sanford.
Preceding him in death were his parents, two sisters and in-laws.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org/donate) in the name of Dwight Craig Fackler. His family and he would appreciate this. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.