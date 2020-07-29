MAHOMET — Dylan Lee Van Schoyck, 27, of Mahomet passed away at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday (July 28, 2020) at his residence.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Renner-Wikoff Chapel in Urbana. Cremation rites will be accorded, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Dylan was born in Urbana on June 2, 1993, to parents Randy and Dorothy “Jami” (Johnson) Van Schoyck. They survive. Also surviving are his fiancee, Skye Taylor Reed; his children, Tegan Lee and Shiloh Taylor Van Schoyck; his sister, Charissa (Todd) Hemrich; and his niece Chloe, all of Mahomet.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Marcy Grice.
Dylan was a graduate of Mahomet-Seymour High School. He was a jack-of-all-trades, most recently working construction.
Dylan was a wonderful father and enjoyed spending time with his children. He also loved his cats, playing golf and video games.
Dylan was a people person with an “old soul” and he will be dearly missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dylan's daughters.