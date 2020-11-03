TUSCOLA — Dyrck Jeffrey Allen, 68, of Tuscola passed away Saturday (Oct. 31, 2020) in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Tuscola Township Cemetery. Casual dress is requested.
Dyrck was born on Oct. 28, 1952, in Tuscola, the son of James L. and LaVerne Ohley Allen.
He is survived by his son, Damon (Leanna) Allen of Dobson, N.C.; granddaughter, Raegen Allen; siblings, Renee (Tom) Hettinger of Tuscola, Michele (Steve) Winkler of West Fork, Ark., Cecilia Allen (Roger Blakley) of Urbana, Camille (Randy) Carlz of Bettendorf, Iowa, and Gabrielle (Tony) Martin of Champaign; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Dyrck was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Stefanie; and brother, Kevin.
He was a former owner of JL Allen Company, Tuscola. He was a member of the Pipefitters Union Local 157, Terre Haute, Ind., and the Tuscola Moose Lodge.
Memorials are suggested to the Tuscola Moose Lodge. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.