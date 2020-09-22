URBANA — E. Pearl Beard, 102, of Urbana, formerly of Homer, passed away at 5:15 a.m. Monday (Sept. 21, 2020) at home in Brookdale Senior Livin, Urbana.
There will be no public services. Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Homer, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Pearl was born Oct. 4, 1917, in Homer, the daughter of Virgil and Nellie Marsh Haynes. She married Russell O. Beard on March 30, 1935. He preceded her in death on Sept. 26, 1991.
Survivors include her daughter, Patsy Beard Rowland of Savoy; son, Darrell W. Beard of Bloomington; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Richard L. Beard; grandson, Rodney Beard; and two brothers.
Pearl was a devoted farm wife, assisting Russell in every aspect of their daily life on their farm in Vermilion County. She was an avid reader and skilled at many handicrafts. She wrote beautiful and meaningful poetry as a hobby. She was a member of Fithian United Methodist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher in her younger days. Family and friends were the most important part of her life. Pearl will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.