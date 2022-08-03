URBANA — E. Philip Hoggatt, 84, passed away Saturday (July 30, 2022).
The son of Elmer and Ilus Royal Hoggatt was born April 30, 1938, in Urbana, where he was raised.
He began high school at Urbana High before moving to boarding school at Pinecrest High, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., where he graduated in 1956. He went on to attend the University of Colorado and studied business. His love of country led him to volunteer for service in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Panama and served for 18 months. He was named corporal and squad leader for the Tenth Infantry Twentieth Battle Group. He was honorably discharged in September 1960.
Phil's illustrious career in banking began just days after discharge from the Army. He started at the Urbana Savings and Loan, where he served as teller and loan agent. He quickly advanced to managing officer within the first two years and went on to serve as the bank president and officer on their board of directors. In 1982, when the bank merged with Mattoon Federal, Phil was named executive vice president. He was a member of many professional savings and loan organizations and was named president of the East Central Illinois Savings and Loan Council.
Phil married Polly Nalley on Dec. 11, 1960, and was a faithful and loving husband for 53 years. They shared a love for God, travel and people and experienced countless adventures on family trips and while hosting their epic parties — one for 300 guests in their home.
Their last seven years together, Phil cared for Polly, who suffered from Parkinson's plus. Though often challenging, he never complained and considered it an honor to lovingly oversee her care. His characteristic warmth, relentless positivity and good humor were a constant during his care for her in their home. When she moved to a care home, he visited daily and continued to take her out to community events and dinners where they had been active.
Polly passed away in February 2014. Phil was also preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Judith Manning of Wichita, Kan.
He is survived by his beloved children, Angela Singletary of Windemere, Fla., Andrew Hoggatt (Tammy) of Champaign and Melinda Mattson (Dirk) of San Antonio, Texas. He leaves eight prized grandchildren, Adam (Brianna), Sarah (Nathan), Tyler, Jacob, Hannah, Claire, Emerson and Ainsley, and a cherished great-granddaughter, Charlotte. The second great love of Phil's life, his partner of eight years, Janice Bundy, also survives. He additionally leaves behind four nieces, two nephews and uncountable friends, colleagues and neighbors who will deeply miss the light he shined on everyone he met.
Phil's faith in God was the north star of his life, and he was an active member of First Baptist Church of Savoy. He held roles as chairman of the deacons, chair of the Golden Opportunities and leader in Grief Share. He was well connected to the community he loved and throughout his life held roles as board member of the Urbana Chamber of Commerce, volunteer with Youth for Christ, the National Day of Prayer Committee and Promise Keepers. He gave his time and compassion to hospice patients through Harbor Light Hospice for six years. He was a lifelong member of the CU Elks and Urbana American Legion 71 and was twice named president of the Exchange Club of Urbana in 2000 and most recently in 2022. His proudest community service accomplishment was the Men's Caregiver Support Group he founded and chaired during Polly's illness. His empathetic heart kept him engaged in the group even after Polly's death, and he remained active until his own passing.
Phil loved to laugh and was often called to be emcee of large events where he had the crowd laughing with him. He loved a good joke and regularly greeted friends with the familiar question, "Have you heard the one about..." He was an avid Saint Louis Cardinals fan and loyally followed his beloved Fighting Illini basketball and football teams. He attended multiple tournaments and bowl games, remaining faithful even after the final score! He was also a tremendous and life-long fan of the Indianapolis 500 where he took his son and grandson every year. He attended sixty-three races over his lifetime and has an inscribed commemorative brick at the Brickyard infield.
The visitation 4:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, August 4, and celebration of life, Friday, August 5, 11:00 am will both be held at the First Baptist Church of Savoy. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to share kindness, trust in God's love, and laugh heartily. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Savoy.
Condolences may be offered at www.morganmemorialhome.com.